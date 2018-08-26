Aperio Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 17,167.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Mcdougall sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $1,023,973.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,420.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $155,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,217. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

