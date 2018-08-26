ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,638 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,550,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,607,000 after buying an additional 128,705 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,346,000 after buying an additional 73,303 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 154,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.11.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a net margin of 112.29% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $334.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. analysts predict that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a $0.2217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “$10.45” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

