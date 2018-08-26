Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) Position Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Andeavor Logistics were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 22,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Andeavor Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andeavor Logistics alerts:

In related news, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 18,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.70 per share, for a total transaction of $889,067.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 450,193 shares in the company, valued at $21,924,399.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 56,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,393.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 402,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,125.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 142,842 shares of company stock worth $7,020,049. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANDX. ValuEngine raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.82.

Shares of ANDX opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.61 million. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.45%. Andeavor Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. analysts predict that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. This is an increase from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Andeavor Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 164.14%.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.