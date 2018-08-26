Analyzing Workhorse Group (WKHS) and VOLVO AB/ADR (VLVLY)

Workhorse Group (OTCMKTS: VLVLY) and VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Workhorse Group has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOLVO AB/ADR has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Workhorse Group and VOLVO AB/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $10.85 million 5.39 -$41.21 million ($1.09) -0.95 VOLVO AB/ADR $39.24 billion 0.88 $2.46 billion $1.23 13.86

VOLVO AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group. Workhorse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VOLVO AB/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of VOLVO AB/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

VOLVO AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Workhorse Group does not pay a dividend. VOLVO AB/ADR pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Workhorse Group and VOLVO AB/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 VOLVO AB/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Workhorse Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 348.72%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than VOLVO AB/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and VOLVO AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -403.52% -1,564.64% -234.42% VOLVO AB/ADR 6.94% 24.08% 6.33%

Summary

VOLVO AB/ADR beats Workhorse Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include electric cargo vans, and medium and light-duty pickup trucks, as well as HorseFly delivery drones and truck systems. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

About VOLVO AB/ADR

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD, Renault, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, UD, Prevost, and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders and haulers, and road machinery under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks. In addition, the company offers diesel engines for leisure boats; marine propulsion systems; drive systems and engines for propulsion and auxiliary equipment, and marine generator sets; and industrial engines for use in container terminals, mines, and other industrial applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financial solutions, such as customer financing and leasing, dealer financing, and insurance; rental, preventive maintenance, assistance, and IT services; spare parts; and transport information systems. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. AB Volvo (publ) was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

