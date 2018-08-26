Analyzing SUMCO Corp/ADR (SUOPY) and Microchip Technology (MCHP)

SUMCO Corp/ADR (NASDAQ: MCHP) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SUMCO Corp/ADR alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SUMCO Corp/ADR and Microchip Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMCO Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Microchip Technology 0 3 12 1 2.88

Microchip Technology has a consensus price target of $115.88, indicating a potential upside of 33.22%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than SUMCO Corp/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

SUMCO Corp/ADR has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SUMCO Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Microchip Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. SUMCO Corp/ADR pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Microchip Technology pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Microchip Technology has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Microchip Technology is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SUMCO Corp/ADR and Microchip Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUMCO Corp/ADR $2.32 billion 2.29 $240.45 million $1.64 22.14 Microchip Technology $3.98 billion 5.15 $255.40 million $5.19 16.76

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SUMCO Corp/ADR. Microchip Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SUMCO Corp/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SUMCO Corp/ADR and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMCO Corp/ADR 13.04% 13.62% 7.09% Microchip Technology 2.85% 36.33% 12.59%

Summary

Microchip Technology beats SUMCO Corp/ADR on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SUMCO Corp/ADR Company Profile

SUMCO Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers, as well as polycrystalline silicon. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to SUMCO Corporation in August 2005. SUMCO Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for SUMCO Corp/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMCO Corp/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.