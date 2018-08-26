Analyzing Sterling Bancorp (SBT) & Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (FMAO)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMAO) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMAO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp N/A 15.83% 1.42% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock 26.50% 10.78% 1.31%

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $139.34 million 4.56 $37.97 million N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock $51.98 million 7.96 $12.72 million $1.38 32.36

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sterling Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.83%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2018, the company operated through 25 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Archbold, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.