Analyzing James River Group (JRVR) & Employers (EIG)

James River Group (NYSE: EIG) and Employers (NYSE:EIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

James River Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Employers pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. James River Group pays out 76.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Employers pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. James River Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Employers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares James River Group and Employers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $817.63 million 1.51 $43.56 million $1.57 26.25 Employers $799.30 million 1.84 $101.20 million $2.89 15.50

Employers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than James River Group. Employers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than James River Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

James River Group has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares James River Group and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group 4.88% 7.01% 1.74% Employers 15.10% 12.51% 3.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of James River Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of James River Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Employers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for James River Group and Employers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Employers 1 1 1 0 2.00

James River Group currently has a consensus target price of $43.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.16%. Employers has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.67%. Given James River Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe James River Group is more favorable than Employers.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The company's Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for residential contractors, light manufacturing operations, transportation workers, healthcare workers, and fronting and program business in North Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Virginia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Its Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and unaffiliated insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

