Analyzing DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) & Qiagen (QGEN)

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NYSE: QGEN) and Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and Qiagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S 0 2 7 0 2.78 Qiagen 0 5 4 0 2.44

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has a consensus target price of $42.57, suggesting a potential upside of 99.02%. Qiagen has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.21%. Given DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S is more favorable than Qiagen.

Volatility and Risk

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and Qiagen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S $13.45 million 90.71 -$166.93 million ($3.37) -6.35 Qiagen $1.42 billion 6.25 $40.39 million $1.27 30.57

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and Qiagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S N/A N/A N/A Qiagen 5.26% 12.22% 6.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Qiagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qiagen beats DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, hemophilia A, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions. It also provides Ingenuity Variant Analysis, a cloud-based platform that interprets data from next-generation sequencing (NGS) analysis; QIAGEN Clinical Insight, an evidence-based decision support solution; CLC Genomics Workbench for the analysis and visualization of data from various NGS platforms; and GeneGlobe, a Web-based portal that enables researchers to search and select gene-and pathway-specific solutions from pre-designed and custom PCR assay kits, NGS assay panels, and other products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation systems for laboratories. Its automation platforms include QIAsymphony, a modular system; GeneReader NGS System, a sample to insight NGS solution for laboratories to deliver actionable results; QIAcube robotic workstations, which provides versatile solutions for automated sample processing; QIAxcel for nucleic acid separation; QIAgility, a benchtop instrument for PCR setup; and ESEQuant instruments that enable optical measurement for point of need molecular testing in physician practices, emergency rooms, remote areas, and other applications. It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. QIAGEN N.V. has a collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop gene expression profiles for immuno-oncology therapies. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

