Analysts Set Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) PT at $30.30

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

WMGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Wright Medical Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 397,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Wright Medical Group has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Wright Medical Group news, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $164,468.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 11,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $327,927.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,627 shares of company stock worth $1,851,722 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.