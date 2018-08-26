Analysts Set William Lyon Homes (WLH) Price Target at $30.33

Shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush set a $35.00 price target on shares of William Lyon Homes and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of William Lyon Homes from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $256,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the second quarter valued at $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the second quarter valued at $202,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.35. 273,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 0.15. William Lyon Homes has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $772.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.58.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $519.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.27 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.