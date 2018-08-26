Analysts Set Versum Materials Inc (VSM) PT at $39.00

Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSM. Argus raised Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Versum Materials from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Versum Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $93,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,043.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Versum Materials in the first quarter worth about $8,850,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Versum Materials by 97.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in Versum Materials by 9.7% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 44,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Versum Materials by 44.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Versum Materials by 87.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,726,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Versum Materials stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,828. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. Versum Materials has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 264.89% and a net margin of 14.29%. equities research analysts forecast that Versum Materials will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Versum Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Versum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.