Analysts Set Proteon Therapeutics Inc (PRTO) Target Price at $3.00

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Cap M reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.14% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTO remained flat at $$2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,641. Proteon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. research analysts expect that Proteon Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to improve hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.