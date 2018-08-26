Analysts Set Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) Price Target at $23.00

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.
In other news, CEO Michael J. Demarco acquired 68,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $1,374,216.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Gantcher acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,382,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CLI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. 353,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,583. Mack Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.19.
Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $126.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
Mack Cali Realty Company Profile
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.
