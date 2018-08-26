Analysts Set Equity Residential (EQR) Price Target at $67.62

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $66.50 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $67.43. 1,905,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,326. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.