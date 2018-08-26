Analysts Set $2.00 Target Price for Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)

Shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pacific Coast Oil Trust an industry rank of 118 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ROYT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. 150,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,872. The stock has a market cap of $94.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.31. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

