Analysts Expect Southwestern Energy (SWN) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.13. Southwestern Energy reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $7.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 78,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 68.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 33,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. 9,921,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,728,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.