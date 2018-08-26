Analysts Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce $156.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.24 million and the lowest is $156.17 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $151.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $622.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.08 million to $624.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $656.92 million per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $154.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHEN shares. ValuEngine raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, SVP Edward H. Mckay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,993.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward H. Mckay sold 5,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $193,737.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,176.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $791,907 in the last 90 days. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 23.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 276,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,298. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

