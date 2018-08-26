Analysts Expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 378,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,034. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.66. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.4% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,643,000. AMG Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.2% in the first quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 897,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

