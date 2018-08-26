Analysts Expect Alteryx Inc (AYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) to post sales of $49.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.23 million. Alteryx posted sales of $34.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $192.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $193.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $255.72 million per share, with estimates ranging from $246.57 million to $268.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AYX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

NYSE:AYX traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,793. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -182.00 and a beta of -0.90. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In related news, Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $205,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,743,749 shares of company stock worth $147,066,137 over the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $40,538,000. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth approximately $29,515,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 47.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,373,000 after buying an additional 655,701 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth approximately $12,649,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,038.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 254,946 shares during the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.