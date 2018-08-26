Analysts Anticipate Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) to Post -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) will post ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suburban Propane Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.80). Suburban Propane Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Suburban Propane Partners.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.20. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, insider Douglas Brinkworth sold 8,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $194,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $98,574.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,876 shares in the company, valued at $419,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,950 shares of company stock worth $667,694. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,680,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,016,000 after buying an additional 365,519 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,832,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,526,000 after buying an additional 843,763 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,066,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,049,000 after buying an additional 100,969 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 965,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 318,392 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 654,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after buying an additional 35,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 177,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,478. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

