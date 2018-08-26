Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers Inc (BFS) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts forecast that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $54.00 price target on shares of Saul Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE BFS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.04. 20,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,805. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In other Saul Centers news, VP Steven N. Corey sold 3,750 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $222,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,303.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,850 shares of company stock valued at $921,840. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 145.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 38.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply