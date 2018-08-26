Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers Inc (BFS) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $54.00 price target on shares of Saul Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE BFS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.04. 20,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,805. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In other Saul Centers news, VP Steven N. Corey sold 3,750 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $222,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,303.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,850 shares of company stock valued at $921,840. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 145.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 38.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

