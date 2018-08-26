Analysts Anticipate Radian Group Inc (RDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) to post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.63. Radian Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $319.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.34 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

RDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN remained flat at $$20.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 797,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,508. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

