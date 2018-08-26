Analysts Anticipate On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. On Deck Capital posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 4.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONDK. BTIG Research lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

In related news, Director Neil E. Wolfson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah Breslow bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 153.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONDK opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.73 million, a PE ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 1.51. On Deck Capital has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 26.85, a quick ratio of 26.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

