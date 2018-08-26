Analysts Anticipate Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will report sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the lowest is $2.40 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $9.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $9.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $9.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 19.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Altice USA from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Altice USA from $16.25 to $35.29 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Altice USA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.19.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lisa Rosenblum sold 250,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $4,235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Connolly sold 129,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $2,361,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,871,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,351,000 after buying an additional 11,053,821 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,874,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,536,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 1,115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,429,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,879,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.50 and a beta of 0.48. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

