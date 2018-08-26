Analysts Anticipate AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. AlarmCom posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $104.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.72 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 64.90% and a net margin of 9.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on AlarmCom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AlarmCom from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AlarmCom from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered AlarmCom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In other news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 114,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $5,104,718.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $188,866.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,859. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,625 shares of company stock worth $11,720,663 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in AlarmCom by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AlarmCom by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

ALRM traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.94. 392,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.08, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. AlarmCom has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $57.92.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

