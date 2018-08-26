Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Given New $28.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMRX opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $462.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.82 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 52.94%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nikita Shah sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $1,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan M. Reasons sold 11,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $276,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $120,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $123,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $130,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $141,000.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.