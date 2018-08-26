Ammo Reloaded (AMMO) Market Capitalization Achieves $130,746.00

Ammo Reloaded (CURRENCY:AMMO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Ammo Reloaded has traded flat against the US dollar. Ammo Reloaded has a total market cap of $130,746.00 and $0.00 worth of Ammo Reloaded was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ammo Reloaded coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ammo Reloaded Profile

Ammo Reloaded (AMMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2017. Ammo Reloaded’s total supply is 77,777,777 coins. Ammo Reloaded’s official Twitter account is @ReloadedAmmo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ammo Reloaded is /r/AmmoReloaded and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ammo Reloaded’s official website is ammoreloaded.io

Buying and Selling Ammo Reloaded

Ammo Reloaded can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ammo Reloaded directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ammo Reloaded should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ammo Reloaded using one of the exchanges listed above.

