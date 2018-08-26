American Renal Associates (ARA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.24

Media stories about American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Renal Associates earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 48.4763513106722 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ARA stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $716.22 million, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.96. American Renal Associates has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.70 million. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. equities research analysts expect that American Renal Associates will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Renal Associates from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Renal Associates in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Renal Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

