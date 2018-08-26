American Renal Associates (ARA) Raised to “Outperform” at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann upgraded shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Renal Associates from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NYSE:ARA opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.96. American Renal Associates has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $24.07.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.70 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 19.60%. equities analysts expect that American Renal Associates will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 1,867.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

