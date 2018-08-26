American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands Corporation is a manufacturer and seller of firearms and accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The company’s product comprises pistols, revolvers, rifles, guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories. It sells its products under the brand name Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Centre and Performance Centre. American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly known as Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AOBC. ValuEngine cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.06.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $524.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.83 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $2,118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $3,406,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

