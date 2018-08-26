American International Group Inc. Purchases 2,771 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $44,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,996,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,710,836,000 after buying an additional 1,795,199 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $101,535,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $97,503,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $97,236,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6,017.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 960,183 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 944,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $965,796.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $66,601.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,591.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $1,088,840. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $66.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

