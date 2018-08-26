American Century Companies Inc. Has $54.07 Million Holdings in Torchmark Co. (TMK)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.58% of Torchmark worth $54,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Torchmark by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,995,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,943,000 after acquiring an additional 256,203 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Torchmark by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,562,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Torchmark by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,498,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,025,000 after acquiring an additional 203,149 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torchmark during the second quarter worth about $96,784,000. Finally, SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in shares of Torchmark by 2.0% during the second quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 912,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Torchmark alerts:

In other Torchmark news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $132,364.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $3,952,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMK. ValuEngine lowered Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Torchmark from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Torchmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Torchmark stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Torchmark Co. has a 52 week low of $74.48 and a 52 week high of $93.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Torchmark had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Torchmark Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.