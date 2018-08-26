American Century Companies Inc. Has $47.16 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NDSN)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,790 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.63% of Nordson worth $47,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 45.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88,485 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nordson by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $2,248,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $135.89 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Nordson had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Nordson’s payout ratio is 78.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wellington Shields downgraded Nordson from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Nordson from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.11.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.