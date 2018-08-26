Ambrosus (AMB) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002074 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Gatecoin, Coinrail and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $20.17 million and approximately $106,381.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00262473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00152730 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035146 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Binance, Coinrail, RightBTC, Gatecoin, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.