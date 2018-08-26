Amazon.com (AMZN) Price Target Increased to $2,215.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $1,840.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,942.44.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,905.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.10 billion, a PE ratio of 418.77, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.60. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $931.75 and a 52-week high of $1,925.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total transaction of $4,239,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total transaction of $8,919,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,179,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $31,914,331. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 85,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 226,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 225,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $131,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 278,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

