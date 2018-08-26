AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR (AMADY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Holding SA provides technology solutions for the global travel industry. The company’s customer groups include travel providers which consists of airlines, hotels, rail and ferry operators; travel sellers consists of travel agencies and websites, travel buyers consists of corporations and travel management companies. Amadeus IT Holding SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR stock opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.02. AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $59.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.57.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

