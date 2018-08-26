Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (ACH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aluminum Corp. of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China by 4,113.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 24,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACH opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Aluminum Corp. of China has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

Aluminum Corp. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

