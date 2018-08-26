Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.69 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.8% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.65.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.