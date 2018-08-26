Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $384,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Teresa Parker sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $606,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $354,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,636 shares of company stock worth $8,488,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “$108.44” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.06.

NTRS opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 17th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

