Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB Biotech AG increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,394,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,423,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,759,000 after buying an additional 95,794 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,301,000 after buying an additional 52,502 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,135,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,601,000 after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,089,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,285,000 after buying an additional 351,907 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.10 and a 52 week high of $149.34.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.
In other news, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $250,690.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $687,147.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,742.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.
