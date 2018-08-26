Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB Biotech AG increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,394,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,423,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,759,000 after buying an additional 95,794 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,301,000 after buying an additional 52,502 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,135,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,601,000 after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,089,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,285,000 after buying an additional 351,907 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.10 and a 52 week high of $149.34.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.81 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

In other news, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $250,690.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $687,147.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,742.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

