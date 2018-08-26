Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,862 Dorman Products Inc. (DORM)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $201,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $104,069.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $962,207.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $300,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $80.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Dorman Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

