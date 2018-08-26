Allergan plc (AGN) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $16.82 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Allergan in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now expects that the company will earn $16.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.88. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Allergan’s FY2020 earnings at $19.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.40 EPS.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGN. TheStreet raised shares of Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $232.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Allergan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.10.

NYSE AGN opened at $186.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Allergan has a 12-month low of $142.81 and a 12-month high of $237.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Allergan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,844,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,566,000 after buying an additional 55,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Allergan by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,545,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,116,000 after buying an additional 99,490 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allergan by 92.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Allergan by 24.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allergan by 10.1% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

