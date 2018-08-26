Allergan (AGN) Given a $232.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co set a $232.00 price objective on Allergan (NYSE:AGN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $161.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $191.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allergan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.10.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $186.86 on Wednesday. Allergan has a 12-month low of $142.81 and a 12-month high of $237.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Allergan will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Allergan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,844,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,566,000 after acquiring an additional 55,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Allergan by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,545,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,116,000 after acquiring an additional 99,490 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Allergan by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Allergan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 517,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

