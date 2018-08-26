Alice L. Walton Sells 525,008 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 525,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $50,054,262.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,089,617.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE WMT opened at $94.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $109.98.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $3,866,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morningstar set a $90.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.89.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.