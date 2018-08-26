Alice L. Walton Sells 525,008 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 525,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $50,054,262.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,089,617.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE WMT opened at $94.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $109.98.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morningstar set a $90.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.89.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.
