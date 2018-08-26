Alibaba Group (BABA) PT Set at $245.00 by UBS Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) has been given a $245.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.62% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BABA. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.77.
BABA stock opened at $174.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.49. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
