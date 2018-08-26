Aldo John Pagliari Sells 6,480 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $1,152,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $176.09 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $141.63 and a one year high of $185.47. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.16. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $954.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,838,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Snap-on by 7.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 497,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,657,000 after buying an additional 32,839 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Snap-on by 3,437.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $1,069,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. B. Riley set a $205.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

