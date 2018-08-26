Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

ALBO stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $387.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jan Mattsson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $806,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,535.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper acquired 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,097.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 32.7% in the second quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

