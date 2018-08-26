Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

In other news, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $400,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,081.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 39,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $2,939,327.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,190 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

