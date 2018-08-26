Airgas (ARG) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

News coverage about Airgas (NYSE:ARG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Airgas earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.1031429443616 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE ARG opened at $142.95 on Friday. Airgas has a 1-year low of $86.09 and a 1-year high of $143.05.

Get Airgas alerts:

Airgas Company Profile

Airgas, Inc is a supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, and hard goods, such as welding equipment and related products. The Company is also a producer of atmospheric gases, carbon dioxide, dry ice and nitrous oxide and a supplier of safety products, refrigerants, ammonia products and process chemicals.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Airgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.