AI Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 31,705 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

AI Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.7% of AI Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 689.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.57 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

